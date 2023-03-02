DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — The Sioux Center girls fought off a late comeback by Solon to advance to the 3A state championship, 46-44.

The Warriors started strong as they relied on their defense. They jumped out a 22-13 lead at halftime, but that didn’t last long.

After an even third quarter, the Spartans would outscore Sioux Center 20-13 and just miss the game winning basket in the final seconds.

That led to Sioux Center’s two point narrow win.

Two players scored in double figures for Sioux Center. Makenna Walhof posted a team high 14 points. Willow Bleeker tallied a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors will now play in the 3A State Championship on Friday night at 8 p.m. against Benton Community.