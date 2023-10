SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The regular season came to a close for 3A, 4A and 5A in Iowa on Friday with Sioux Center and Bishop Heelan walking away with wins.

Sioux Center entered Friday as the 3A fifth-ranked team and they continued that success with a 28-16 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

#9 Bishop Heelan rolled to a season ending win. They outran MOC-Floyd Valley to a 62-27 win.