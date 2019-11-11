1  of  20
Simpson carries South Dakota over Hawaii 81-75

HONOLULU (AP) – Triston Simpson scored 22 points and South Dakota beat Hawaii 81-75 on Sunday night at the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

Stanley Umude added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Coyotes (2-0) and Hunter Goodrick had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Eddie Stansberry had 21 points for the Rainbow Warriors (1-1). Samuta Avea added 14 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Drew Buggs had 12 points and five assists.

Stansberry hit a 3-pointer sparks a 17-8 spurt that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 72-70 when Zigmars Raimo made a layup with 1:08 to play but the Coyotes made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

South Dakota matches up against Florida A&M on Monday. Hawaii plays Pacific at home on Monday.

