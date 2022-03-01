BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU became the first men’s basketball program in Summit League history to go undefeated in conference regular season play, as the Jacks claimed their 5th consecutive Summit League regular season title.

SDSU enters the tournament as the top-seed once again, and comes in receiving votes in the AP poll as they are on an 18 game win streak overall, tied with Murray State for the longest active streak in the country. Despite all that attention for their play, Head Coach Eric Henderson say they’re approaching this weekend like any other game.

“I think our guys have done a terrific job throughout the year of really just embracing the moment and not looking too far ahead and just putting their best effort out there on that day. So that’s how we’ll continue to approach it. Obviously all 8 teams that are down in Sioux Falls want the same thing and we’re no different,” Henderson said.

The Jackrabbits open the Summit League Tournament Saturday night at 6 against Omaha.

