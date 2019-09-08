Simmons throws 2 TDs, Greenfield gets Hurts in Oklahoma rout

NORMAN, Okla. (USD) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three scores in a little more than one half of work to lead the fourth-ranked Sooners to a 70-14 win over South Dakota Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

It was Oklahoma’s fifth game against an FCS opponent since 1999 and this one had a similar result as the previous four. The Sooners (2-0) outgained the Coyotes (0-2) 390-112 in the first half and took a 28-0 lead into the break. A pick-six from Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles began the second half and the rout was on.

South Dakota’s scores came in the third quarter from the arm of Austin Simmons. He connected with Kody Case on a 23-yard strike with 5:46 left in the frame to make it 49-7. It was the third time Simmons and Case have hooked up this season. Simmons hit Caleb Vander Esch with a 27-yard strike on 4th-and-12 the next time USD had it to make it 56-14.

The ruling on the field was originally an incomplete pass, but replay overturned the call with Vander Esch clearly getting his left foot down with possession in the end zone before going out of bounds. It was the second collegiate touchdown catch for Vander Esch.

Simmons completed 25 of 34 passes for 244 yards. He had the two touchdown tosses and was intercepted twice. Simmons became the seventh Coyote quarterback to reach 4,000 yards passing. He finished the night with 4,024.

Case caught six passes for 68 yards one week after tying USD’s single-game record with 11. Drew Greenhaw caught three passes for a career-best 40 yards. Ben Klett ran eight times for 29 yards to lead the Coyotes on the ground. USD passed for 269, ran for 79 and totaled 348 yards.

South Dakota linebacker Elijah Reed had a career-high 12 tackles and safety Phillip Powell totaled eight. Darin Greenfield, USD’s All-American defensive end, sacked Hurts in the first half and drew a number of holding penalties.

Oklahoma racked up 733 yards of offense. Wide out Ceedee Lamb caught six passes for a game-high 144 yards and a score, all of which came in the first half.

The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host Houston Baptist at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome.