SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group wants to help SDSU fans cheer on their team in the FCS Title game.

The Jackrabbits are two wins away from making the trip to Frisco after their win over Delaware on Saturday.

We’re taking reservations for a fan bus to the FCS Title game on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Learn more about the VIP FANFare to Frisco trip online.