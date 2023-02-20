DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Viborg-Hurley boys basketball team outlasted Dell Rapids St. Mary on Monday, 63-60.

The Cougars led by as many as a dozen in the second half, but the Cardinals kept clawing back in the contest.

Trimmier Hanson connected on a long two with under two minutes to play, closing the gap to just one point.

However, the Cougars had an answer, thanks to their leading scorer, Kobee Sherman. Sherman would connect on a three, making it a four point game. He added 23 in the win.

A late basket would close the gap, but the Cardinals couldn’t overcome the deficit, as they suffered a 63-60 loss.

Viborg-Hurley is now 17-2 on the season.