SFC’s Kaleb Jost wins Class ‘A’ individual title on final hole, Tea Area claims team championship

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Boys State Golf Tournament continued on Tuesday with the final round. Tea Area entered the day with a three-stroke lead, and the Titans’ Eric Munson played a big part in that, as he opened the tournament with a 76, two-strokes ahead of second-place.

The team championship would become a two-team race. West Central made a final round charge, tallying a 335, the lowest of the day, but it wasn’t enough as Tea Area would take home the title. They shot a 340 on the final day to beat West Central by 5 strokes.

The individual championship was a different story. Munson would see his lead disappear on the front nine. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels would make the turn with the lead. He would stretch that lead to two-strokes after a birdie on 11, but then went four-over in his next three holes as Kaleb Jost drew even with Carrels after 14.

Carrels would once again grab the lead with a par on 15, but a bogey on 17 would drop him into a tie with Jost heading to the final hole. Jost would two-putt for his par, while Carrels missed a long par to force a playoff. Jost would end up winning by two strokes at +13 overall.

To see the full individual leaderboard click here.

Final Team Standings

1. Tea Area +101

2. West Central +106

3. Vermillion +113

4. Aberdeen Roncalli +119

5. Parkston +151

6. St. Thomas More +170

7. Sioux Valley +172

8. Chamberlain +178

9. Winner Area +191

10. Tri-Valley +215

11. Belle Fourche +289

12. Custer +306