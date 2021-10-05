SFC’s Kaleb Jost wins Class ‘A’ individual title on final hole, Tea Area claims team championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Boys State Golf Tournament continued on Tuesday with the final round. Tea Area entered the day with a three-stroke lead, and the Titans’ Eric Munson played a big part in that, as he opened the tournament with a 76, two-strokes ahead of second-place.

The team championship would become a two-team race. West Central made a final round charge, tallying a 335, the lowest of the day, but it wasn’t enough as Tea Area would take home the title. They shot a 340 on the final day to beat West Central by 5 strokes.

The individual championship was a different story. Munson would see his lead disappear on the front nine. Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels would make the turn with the lead. He would stretch that lead to two-strokes after a birdie on 11, but then went four-over in his next three holes as Kaleb Jost drew even with Carrels after 14.

Carrels would once again grab the lead with a par on 15, but a bogey on 17 would drop him into a tie with Jost heading to the final hole. Jost would two-putt for his par, while Carrels missed a long par to force a playoff. Jost would end up winning by two strokes at +13 overall.

To see the full individual leaderboard click here.

Final Team Standings
1. Tea Area +101
2. West Central +106
3. Vermillion +113
4. Aberdeen Roncalli +119
5. Parkston +151
6. St. Thomas More +170
7. Sioux Valley +172
8. Chamberlain +178
9. Winner Area +191
10. Tri-Valley +215
11. Belle Fourche +289
12. Custer +306

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 