SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian girls picked up a 56-39 win over Western Christian in their season opener Tuesday night.

The Chargers jumped on the Wolfpack early, scoring the game’s first six points helping them to a 15-13 lead after 1.

Sioux Falls Christian would outscore Western Christian 21-7 in the 2nd quarter to take a 16 point lead into halftime, and they never looked back en route to the 17 point victory.

Sioux Falls Christian returns to action Friday night when they take on Lennox as part of a girls and boys doubleheader.

Western Christian returns home on Thursday for a matchup with LeMars.