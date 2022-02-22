SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ and Class ‘B’ girls basketball playoffs continued Tuesday night with region action including a Region 3A matchup between Sioux Falls Christian and Baltic, and a Region 4A matchup between Tea Area and Elk Point-Jefferson.

The Chargers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead only to see Baltic answer back with a 4-0 run of its own to even the game at 4 early. From there, Sioux Falls Christian took command of the game, closing the quarter on a 19-4 run to take a 23-8 lead after 1.

Sioux Falls Christian continued to roll in the 2nd quarter, stretching their 15 point lead after 1 to 30 at halftime, as they led 43-13. They never looked back as they advance to the next round 71-40 over Baltic.

Sioux Falls Christian will face Garretson Thursday night with the winner heading to the SoDak 16.

Tea Area entered as the Region 4A 3-seed, but 6-seed Elk Point-Jefferson wasn’t intimated. The Titans and Huskies were tied at 18 at halftime. Tea Area would take a 2-point lead into the 4th quarter, but Elk Point-Jefferson would outscore the Titans 14-9 in the final quarter en route to the 45-42 victory.

Elk Point-Jefferson will take on Vermillion Thursday night for a spot in the SoDak 16.