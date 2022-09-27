SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota Class ‘A’ volleyball action Sioux Falls Christian took down perennial Iowa power Western Christian, while No. 4 Canton picked up the road sweep over West Central.

Sioux Falls Christian avenged an earlier loss to the Wolfpack with a 3-2 victory. The Chargers took the first set 25-19, and the second 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

But Western Christian would rally back, taking each of the next two to force a decisive 5th set. In the 5th, Sioux Falls Christian would seal the five-set victory with a 15-13 win in the decisive set.

Canton picked up its 3rd consecutive win with a straight sets victory over West Central.

The C-Hawks took set 1 25-19, won the second 25-13 and completed the sweep with a 25-16 victory in the 3rd.