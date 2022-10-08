SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian boys soccer team scored the game winning goal with just over 10 minutes left to play in their semifinal matchup against Tea Area, as the Chargers are heading back to the Class ‘A’ State Soccer Championship.

After neither team scored in the opening half, it was Sioux Falls Christian controlling much of the play in the second. They nearly broke the scoreless tie on a freekick, but Jon Schlunsen denied Elijah Anema to keep the game tied.

But with just over 10 minutes left, the Chargers would break the scoreless tie, Adam Grim buried the Noah VanOtterloo feed to gives SFC the 1-0 lead, and that’s all they’d need as they picked up the 1-0 victory to secure their spot in next week’s State Championship.

The Chargers will seek their third consecutive title on Saturday, October 15 against St. Thomas More. That match set to start at 5:00 p.m.