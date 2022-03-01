SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian won its 2nd Class A Boys State basketball title last spring, but after an 11-9 regular season the Chargers earned the 3-seed in the Region 3A playoffs. They opened their postseason at home Tuesday night against McCook Central/Montrose.

The Chargers took command of the game as they built up a 12 point halftime lead. But the 3rd quarter is where SFC put the game away. They outscored the Fighting Cougars 25-8 in the quarter, and never looked back en route to the 68-38 victory.

Sioux Falls Christian to Friday’s region semifinals where they’ll face second-seeded Dell Rapids for a spot in the SoDak 16.