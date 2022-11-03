SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Defending State Champion Sioux Falls Christian moved one step closer to a return trip to the state tournament as they swept Garretson Thursday night, punching their ticket to the Class ‘A’ SoDak 16.

The Chargers controlled the match from the opening point, starting the first on a 6-0 run. They’d never look back, picking up the 25-8 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Sioux Falls Christian was even more dominant in the second set, winning it by a 25-4 final to extend their lead to 2-0. They’d finish off the sweep with a 25-15 victory in the 3rd.

Sidney Oostra led all players with 15 kills in the win, while her teammates Ellie Lems and Peyton Poppema each tallied 9 kills for the Chargers.

Kaylee Koch and Logan Bly each tied for a team-high 3 kills to lead the Blue Dragons.