SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Thunder taking on Duluth The Thunder began the season with three straight draws, followed that up with 2 losses and then another draw this past Wednesday against Dakota Fusion out of Fargo. So they were in search of their first win of the season tonight and goalie Ezekiel Foltz was a busy man. Most of this first half was played on the Duluth side of the field but Foltz kept them off the board.

The Thunder did threaten a few times, they had a couple moments where they were opportunities but were unable to capitalize and that would end up coasting them. Both teams would put in goals in the second half but its Duluth who comes out on top by a final of 3-2.