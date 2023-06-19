SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East prevailed 6-5 over Brandon Valley in the championship game of the Dakota Classic Monday afternoon at Ronken Field.

Post 15 East began the scoring in the first inning with and RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Andrew Glovich. It expanded the lead to four the next inning thanks to Jack Smit’s RBI single and Myles Rees’ two-run home run.

The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when Post 131 plated a pair thanks to hits from Nick Lohr and Daniel Butyen. It pulled within one on Ty Peyton’s RBI base hit in the sixth.

After Sioux Falls East added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh, Sam Sejnoha gave Brandon Valley one last hope with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, but the next two batters struck out.

This is the second title for Sioux Falls East in the last three years.