SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Friday as Sioux Falls East plays host to Harrisburg at noon.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season.

Harrisburg Post 45 enters Friday’s game with a 4-4 league record. They started the year 0-3, but have won four of their last five league contests to bring them to .500.

Two wins over Watertown and Brookings have led to their 4-4 slate.

Sioux Falls East sits at 14-6 in league play, which has them in fourth place in the Class ‘A’ Legion baseball standings.

Post 15 has won six of their last eight games. The key to that success has come on both sides of the ball. They’re scoring eight runs per contest while allowing less than four runs per game defensively.

Friday’s contest is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. in Sioux Falls. You can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.