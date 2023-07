SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two Sioux Falls Legion baseball teams played the two Rapid City Legion teams Saturday at Harmodon Park.

Post 15 East earned a pair of victories over Post 320. East picked up a 9-5 win in the first game and 11-1 in game two.

Post 22 swept Post 15 West. Rapid City secured an 8-3 win in the opener and prevailed 11-3 in the nightcap.

The regular season comes to a close Monday.