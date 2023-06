SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was plenty of legion baseball action Tuesday as Sioux Falls East, Sioux Falls West and Harrisburg each walked away with wins.

Post 15 West opened the day with an afternoon split with Renner. Post 307 cruised to a 14-3 win in game one, while Sioux Falls West answered with a 4-3 win in game two.

Later in the afternoon, it was Sioux Falls East who earned a 6-3 win over Mitchell.

Then in Harrisburg, Post 45 walked away with a 6-2 win over Brookings.