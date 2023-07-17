SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Renner and Yankton split a double header, while Sioux Falls East earned a sweep on Monday night.

July 17 marked the final day to play regular season baseball games in class ‘A’ legion baseball.

Post 15 East took advantage with a pair of road wins at Brandon Valley, including their 10-2 victory in game one.

Renner and Yankton each took home a win in the final day of baseball.

Post 307 cruised to a 16-3 win in game one, while Yankton answered with a 7-6 victory in game two.