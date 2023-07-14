SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East, Rapid City Post 320 and Rapid City Post 22 all earned legion baseball wins on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Post 15 East and Post 22 split a double header at Harmodon Park. Sioux Falls earned a pitcher’s duel win, 3-2. Then Post 22 responded with an 11-2 win.

Next door at Field B, Rapid City Post 320 would earn a double header sweep of Sioux Falls West.

Post 320 won game one 5-1 and then cruised to an 11-1 victory in game two.

Post 15 East will now play Rapid City Post 320 on Saturday, while Post 22 is set to play Sioux Falls West.