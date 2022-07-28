RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Legion State Baseball Tournament continued on Thursday as teams looked to inch closer to a state championship. Mitchell and Sioux Falls East remained undefeated with wins in the winner’s bracket.

Sioux Falls East faced Brookings, while Rapid City Post 22 took on Mitchell Post 18.

Post 15 East wasted no time grabbing the lead, scoring 3 runs in their first at-bat, headlined by Ethan Bruns’ 2 RBI double.

Brookings would get on the board in the bottom of the 4th on a Jake Ammann RBI to make it 3-1.

But East wouldn’t let them get any closer as they finished the game with 3 straight shutout innings as they move on with a 3-1 victory.

Mitchell jumped out to an early lead over the Hardhats as a passed ball with the bases loaded allowed the first run of the game to score as Post 18 led 1-0 after 1.

They’d extend their lead in the 2nd as they plated 3 runs to take a 4-0 lead over the hosts through 2 innings of play.

Rapid City would finally break through in the bottom of the 4th as Alex Dietrich picked up their first hit of the game, and delivered an RBI in the process to make it a 4-1 game.

Two innings later, Mitchell would break the game open as Dylan Soulek collected two more RBI’s with a single to stretch the lead to 5. They’d tack on 2 more in the inning as they led 8-1 after 5.5.

Rapid City would get 1 back in the 7th, but it wasn’t enough as Mitchell picked up the 8-2 victory.

Brookings will face Harrisburg in the elimination bracket after Post 45 knocked out Rapid City Post 320 with a 4-2 victory.

. @HBA57032 fights off elimination with a 4-2 win over Rapid City Post 320.



Braxton Kusler goes the distance allowing just two runs on six hits, while throwing just 75 pitches! pic.twitter.com/OfaoTG01Ie — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 28, 2022

In the other elimination matchup, Pierre Post 8 faced Brandon Valley Post 131. This would need extras and it would be Pierre outlasting BV 7-6 to keep their tournament going. Pierre will play host Rapid City Post 22 in an elimination game on Friday.