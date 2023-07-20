SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ playoffs began on Thursday across the state, with several teams earning game one wins.

Three of those teams include Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Renner, who all walked away with wins.

Post 15 East was in a tight contest, resulting in a 3-1 pitcher’s duel win over Sturgis.

#2 Harrisburg Gold rolled in their matchup. They put up seven early runs on their way to the 11-0 win over Sioux Falls West.

Much like the Sioux Falls East game, the Renner vs. Brandon Valley matchup was a pitcher’s duel.

Brandon Valley jumped out to the 3-0 lead, but Renner would score five in their final two at bats to claim the 5-3 win.

The class ‘A’ playoffs continue on Friday.