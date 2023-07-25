SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winner’s bracket is set for the class ‘A’ legion baseball state tournament, following wins by Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg Gold, Brookings and Yankton.

SCORES

#1 Sioux Falls East 7, #8 Harrisburg Maroon 2 #2 Harrisburg Gold 6, #7 Aberdeen 2 #4 Brookings 5, #5 Rapid City Post 22 4 #3 Yankton 7, #6 Renner 1

Sioux Falls East will now meet Brookings in the first winner’s bracket matchup on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Watch the full game between Sioux Falls East and Harrisburg Maroon above:

The second winner’s bracket game will pit Harrisburg Gold against Yankton.

Watch the full game between Harrisburg Gold and Aberdeen above:

Updated Bracket