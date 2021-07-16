SF East, Harrisburg among winners in Class ‘A’ Legion baseball playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Legion baseball playoffs began on Friday with 14 teams battling for the final seven spots in next week’s State Tournament.

Sioux Falls East earned the top-seed heading into the postseason after going 15-4 in the regular season. Post 15 East opened play against Aberdeen Friday at Harmodon Park.

Aberdeen took an early 1-0 lead in their first at-bat, but East responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead. East would tally 5 more in the 2nd to stretch their lead to 6. Aberdeen would battle but ultimately, East would pick up the 11-6 win in game 1.

Sioux Falls East and Aberdeen play game 2 at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. If Aberdeen wins game 2, the two will play a winner-take-all game 3 following the conclusion of game 2.

Harrisburg entered as the 7-seed and hosted Brookings. The Bandits jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their very first at-bat, but Harrisburg would answer with a 4-run home half, with a Chase Mason bases loaded triple giving Post 45 their first lead.

Tyman Long would hit the first of his three home runs in the bottom of the second as Harrisburg rolled past Brookings, 12-2 in 6 innings to take a 1-0 series lead.

Harrisburg and Brookings will continue their best-of-three series Saturday at 2:00 p.m. If necessary, the two will play game 3 immediately after.

Scores

#1 Sioux Falls Post 15 East 11 Aberdeen 6

#3 Sioux Falls Post 15 West 10 Sturgis Post 33 0

#4 Renner 1 #13 Mitchell Post 18 1

#5 Pierre Post 8 10 #12 Yankton Post 12 0

#6 Rapid City Post 22 3 #11 Renner Post 307 2

#7 Harrisburg 12 #10 Brookings 2

#8 Watertown 4 #9 Rapid City Post 320 2