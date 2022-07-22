SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over at Harmodon Park, Sioux Falls East and Watertown Post 17 would do battle.

In the bottom of the 2nd, East with a 4-1 lead when Braedon Zaug would shoot one to center field and that’s when Tristian Fitzsimmons would go full extension for the sensational out. You just may see that in this weeks top plays.

We move ahead to the bottom of the 4th, with a runner in scoring position, East’s Jackson Boe would chop one into right field, that would score Jack Smith. Post 15 would take a 5-1 lead.

Later in the inning, back to the outfield we go for another highlight catch. This time in left field from Drew Denzer who makes a nice sliding grab. However, that would allow Myles Rees to come home from third. The Post 15 lead would grow to 5.

Watertown was unable to get any closer thanks to Myles Rees who pitched a complete game today with 1 earned run and 5 strikeout. Sioux Falls East wins this one 11-1, game two of the series will be played tomorrow at 10:30 AM.