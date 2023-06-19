SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East and Brandon Valley each earned victories Monday in the semifinals of the Dakota Classic to set up a meeting for the championship.

Post 15 East pulled off a 6-1 win over Norfolk (NE) in the first semifinal at Ronken Field. The team scored one run in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings before tacking on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.

Post 131 claimed a 6-0 shutout win over Gillette (WY) in the second semifinal. If scored the first run in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in each of the fourth and sixth. Brandon Valley also plated one in the fifth.