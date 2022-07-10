SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If the Cyclones were to win the championship they would have to defeat the Renegades twice on Sunday. As for the Renegades, this was actually their U15 team who was playing up 3 years, so regardless of today’s outcome, a heck of a showing from them. The Cyclones would win game one which meant Game two was a winner takes all.

In the top of the first the Renegades were threatening with runners on second and third but Kira Mentele would get out of trouble with a strikeout keeping zeros on the board. In the bottom of the second, the Cyclones Brooklyn Gronau slaps one just over first base dropping in for a single. That would score Hannah Thompson, the Cyclones moved in front 1-0.

In the bottom of the 5th, still a 1-0 game, the Renegades Claire Wynja would make a nice play at third and complete the throw across the diamond. But the Reneagdes would be unable to get any offense going on Sunday and that single run score in the 2nd inning would end up being the difference. The Sioux Falls Cyclones go on to win the U18 Fastpitch state championship by a final of 1-0. Head coach Tim Hoover spoke afterwards about his group.

“They listen and they’re hungry for more information and that makes all the world of a difference for me and challenges me as a coach and probably the best thing about it is that they’re all really good kids and really good parents,” Tim Hoover said.