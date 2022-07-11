SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Cyclones began building momentum for the fastpitch state championship last week during the Ringneck tournament

“We’ve had a little trouble hitting the ball until we got to Ringneck and that’s where we kind of put it together, kind of got our offense jump started and kind of the key is our first two hitters,” SF Cyclones Head Coach Tim Hoover said.

They began this past weeks tournament with an 8-0 win over the Yankton Fury red, but an early afternoon loss against the SD Phoenix on Saturday would send them to the losers bracket. The Cyclones would then reel off 3 straight wins to advance into the championship against the U15 Renegades who were playing up three age groups.

“Don’t let 15U kid you, there’s a lot of girls on there that I have worked with and coached and coached against and that’s a solid team right there,” Hoover stated.

To earn the title, The Cyclones would have to win back to back games on Sunday against the Renegades and they would plan on doing so behind the right arm of Kira Mentele.

“Being around this game as long as I have, once you get a hot pitcher, you just ride them,” Hoover said.

“I get a little anxious so after that first game I’m like they probably know what I got, but then just staying in my mind set and just knowing that I’m a good pitcher and being confident,” Cyclones pitcher Kira Mentele remarked.

The Cyclones would win game 1 by a final of 7-0 and would then wrap up the championship in game 2 with another shutout, this time winning one zip.

“When I had a bad pitch or maybe an iffy inning, my teammates had my back, they had my back on the bats and we got what we needed to do done,” Mentele stated.