RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian held onto their narrow lead to claim the class ‘A’ girls golf state championship.

The Chargers held just a four stroke lead after day one, but they’d pull away Tuesday to defeat Vermillion by eight strokes.

TEAM SCOREBOARD

Sioux Falls Christian was led by Tori Peterson, who finished fifth. They had two other players finish in the top ten.

St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning shot low on Tuesday, pulling away to claim the individual title.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Top 17