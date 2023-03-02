HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns Thursday with a SoDak 16 contest in class ‘A’ girls basketball.

#3 Sioux Falls Christian will cross paths with #14 Lennox, with a spot in the state tournament up for grabs.

The two teams met way back on Friday, December 9. The Chargers muscled to a 50-29 win, though that was nearly three months ago.

Since that point, Sioux Falls Christian has gone 18-2 and they enter tonight contest with a 20-2 mark.

Lennox started the year 1-1, but then went on to finish the year 14-6. They’d add postseason wins over Dakota Valley and Canton to improve to 20-2.

Both teams have strong defenses. The Orioles and Chargers rank in the top 15 for defensive points per game allowed. They’re both allowing 40 or less points per game.

The Chargers separate themselves offensively however. They’re posting 57 points per game, which is eighth best in class ‘A’ and eight points better than Lennox.

Thursday’s livestream game tips off at 7 p.m. and you can stream the game on KELOLAND.com.