SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Class ‘A’ Number 1 Sioux Falls Christian improved to 8-0 on the season with a sweep of West Central of Thursday night.

Despite playing 7 matches already this season, Thursday night’s contest was the Chargers’ first home match of the season, and they delivered in front of the home crowd.

Sioux Falls Christian controlled the opening set, winning it by a final of 25-10. They’d take set two, 25-16 and finish off the sweep with a 25-18 win in the third.

Ellie Lems paced the Chargers with 10 kills, while Peyton Poppema and Taylor Byl each added 7 kills, and Sidney Oostra tallied 6.

West Central’s Aubree Miller led the Trojans with 6 kills while Josie Dinges finished with 2 aces in the match.