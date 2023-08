SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian earned a pair of shutout wins over Belle Fourche Saturday.

The Chargers’ girls soccer team picked up 4-0 win, while the boys team secured a 12-0 victory.

In the girls game, Sioux Falls Christian led 1-0 at halftime and scored three in the second half.

The Chargers boys netted eight in the first half and added four more after the break.