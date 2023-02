SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox girls basketball teams picked up victories Saturday to advance in the playoffs.

Sioux Falls Christian overcame an early deficit to beat Tri-Valley 69-29. The Chargers trailed 9-3 in the opening moments of the game.

Lennox traveled to Canton and earned a 53-22 win over the C-Hawks. They jumped out a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter.