SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second round of region volleyball was played on Thursday night with several teams advancing, including Sioux Falls Christian and Dell Rapids.

Sioux Falls Christian rolled past Baltic, claiming a 3-0 victory. Dell Rapids did the same, as they also muscled their way to a 3-0 win over Madison.

Freshman hitter, Madelynn Henry tallied her 1,000th career kill for the Quarriers in the win.