BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian boys soccer team secured its fourth consecutive state title with a 4-2 win over Tea Area Saturday at Brandon Valley High School.

The Chargers struck first in the contest with Brandt Griebel’s goal early in the first half. They built the lead the lead to 3-1 on Vadim Strizheus’s goal midway through the second half.

SFC completed the season without suffering a loss with a 15-0-2 mark. The Titans completed the year 8-9.