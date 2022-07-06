Click the video player above to see highlights from Wednesday’s contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East plated their first two runs of the contest in the seventh inning and that was enough to lift them past Post 15 West, 2-1.

Click the video player below to watch the full game

RECAP

The first four innings of the contest saw no runs score as West’s Kyler Miritello and East’s Lincoln Vasgaard were locked in an early pitcher’s duel.

Finally in the fifth, it was Sioux Falls West who cracked the scoreboard as Dexter Payne scored a run via his sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Miritello continued to roll through the fifth and sixth as he allowed no runs through six innings. He would strike out ten, while allowing just four hits. However, he was pulled from the contest due to his pitch count.

East was waiting for the opportunity to face another pitcher. In the seventh, Post 15 East jumped on the board as they scratched across two runs.

Jack Smith and Tate Schafer get hits. They score on a sacrifice fly and a passed ball.



After 6 1/2: @Post15East 2, @SFpost15west 1 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/pyYQ2LuwAD — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 7, 2022

Sioux Falls West would get their first two runners aboard in the seventh. They would then move the runners over via the bunt.

However, a sacrifice fly and a pop out would get East out of the jam as they picked up the 2-1 win over Post 15 West.