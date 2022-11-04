SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The semifinal round of the high school football playoffs is underway in South Dakota.

This story will update throughout the evening as scores become available.

Here’s a look at the fourteen games happening in South Dakota:

CLASS 11AAA

Away TeamScoreHome TeamScoreGame Status
#4 Lincoln0#1 Jefferson06 p.m. Start
#3 Harrisburg0#2 O’Gorman06 p.m. Start

The Jefferson vs. Lincoln semifinal can be seen here:

CLASS 11AA

Away TeamScoreHome TeamScoreGame Status
#4 Yankton0#1 Pierre07 p.m. Start
#3 Aberdeen Central0#2 Tea Area07 p.m. Start

CLASS 11A

Away TeamScoreHome TeamScoreGame Status
#4 SF Christian0#1 Dell Rapids07 p.m. Start
#3 Beresford0#2 West Central07 p.m. Start

CLASS 11B

Away TeamScoreHome TeamScoreGame Status
#5 McCook Central/Montrose0#1 Winner06 p.m. Start
#7 Hot Springs0#3 Elk Point-Jefferson06 p.m. Start

CLASS 9AA

Away TeamScoreHome TeamScoreGame Status
#4 Hamlin0#1 Wall05:30 MT p.m. Start
#6 Parkston0#2 Elkton-Lake Benton07 p.m. Start

CLASS 9A

Away TeamScoreHome TeamScoreGame Status
#4 Harding County/Bison0#1 Warner07 p.m. Start
#3 Gregory0#2 Lyman07 p.m. Start

CLASS 9B

Away TeamScoreHome TeamScoreGame Status
#12 Irene-Wakonda0#1 Herreid/Selby Area06 p.m. Start
#6 De Smet0#2 Hitchcock-Tulare07 p.m. Start