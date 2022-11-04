SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The semifinal round of the high school football playoffs is underway in South Dakota.
This story will update throughout the evening as scores become available.
Here’s a look at the fourteen games happening in South Dakota:
CLASS 11AAA
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Game Status
|#4 Lincoln
|0
|#1 Jefferson
|0
|6 p.m. Start
|#3 Harrisburg
|0
|#2 O’Gorman
|0
|6 p.m. Start
The Jefferson vs. Lincoln semifinal can be seen here:
CLASS 11AA
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Game Status
|#4 Yankton
|0
|#1 Pierre
|0
|7 p.m. Start
|#3 Aberdeen Central
|0
|#2 Tea Area
|0
|7 p.m. Start
CLASS 11A
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Game Status
|#4 SF Christian
|0
|#1 Dell Rapids
|0
|7 p.m. Start
|#3 Beresford
|0
|#2 West Central
|0
|7 p.m. Start
CLASS 11B
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Game Status
|#5 McCook Central/Montrose
|0
|#1 Winner
|0
|6 p.m. Start
|#7 Hot Springs
|0
|#3 Elk Point-Jefferson
|0
|6 p.m. Start
CLASS 9AA
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Game Status
|#4 Hamlin
|0
|#1 Wall
|0
|5:30 MT p.m. Start
|#6 Parkston
|0
|#2 Elkton-Lake Benton
|0
|7 p.m. Start
CLASS 9A
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Game Status
|#4 Harding County/Bison
|0
|#1 Warner
|0
|7 p.m. Start
|#3 Gregory
|0
|#2 Lyman
|0
|7 p.m. Start
CLASS 9B
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Game Status
|#12 Irene-Wakonda
|0
|#1 Herreid/Selby Area
|0
|6 p.m. Start
|#6 De Smet
|0
|#2 Hitchcock-Tulare
|0
|7 p.m. Start