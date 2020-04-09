Selland receives extra year of eligibility

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Myah Selland played in just 9 games during the 2019-2020 season, which would’ve been her junior season on the SDSU Women’s Basketball team.

However, on Thursday, the Summit League granted Selland an extra year of eligibility due to her medical hardship this season.

Selland will now have two years of eligibility left for her collegiate career.

“This is great news for Myah and our program,” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston said. “A college athletic career fits into a very short window of time and season ending injuries further reduce that window to compete. This decision helps ensure she will have the best possible student-athlete experience.”

South Dakota State went 23-10 overall and 13-3 in Summit League play during the 2019-20 season. The Jacks were runners-up in the Summit League Tournament before all postseason tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.