Selland reaches milestone in win over Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball improved to 3-0 in Summit League play with a 62-50 road win over Omaha Friday afternoon.

The Jacks, now 10-2 overall, shot 41 percent from the field, outrebounded Omaha 39-31 and outscored the Mavericks in the paint, 38-16.

“Real good credit to Omaha. They defended us very well,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “They’ve got the size inside and the athleticism to match up with a lot of our perimeter and post players and I thought their length early on in that game caused us some problems. Now we missed some easy shots that are momentum-type shots that get you going, missed some free throws, but I do think their length really caused us some problems. So in a short period of time, we’re going to have to do a better job, I think, as coaches to find a way to handle some of that inside to get us going offensively.”

The Jacks were led by Myah Selland, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Selland reached 1,000 career points at the 1:17 mark of the second quarter with her 10th point of the game.

Paiton Burckhard scored 12 points and four rebounds, while Tylee Irwin scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds. Tori Nelson added eight points and six borads. Off the bench, Mesa Byom and Madysen Vlastuin scored 11 of the 13 SDSU bench points.

Omaha jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game and held the lead for the entire opening quarter. The Jacks made five of its next seven field goals to cut Omaha’s lead to five (17-12) inside the final minute of the first. Vlastuin hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 19-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Two layups from Selland and another from Nelson brought the Jacks within a point (21-20) at the 3:37 mark in the second. Baskets by Selland and Burckhard closed the half as State trailed 25-24.

The Jacks found their rhythm out of the break, outscoring Omaha 10-4 to take a 34-29 lead at the 6:31 mark in the third. Nelson and Vlastuin 3-pointers closed a 24-point third quarter with the Jacks leading 48-41.

In a competitive start to the final quarter, Tylee Irwin gave the Jacks their largest lead at 10 points after a steal and layup with 6:58 to go. The Mavericks stayed within single digits for the next six minutes until a 6-0 Jackrabbit run sealed a 62-50 win.

“That third quarter was really important,” Johnston said. “We hit some threes. We just didn’t shoot well, three-of-something from the 3-point line today. That’s not great basketball, but we hit some there to get that stretch, a little bit of transition, which has kind of been our recipe and just got enough of a cushion and held on as we got into that fourth quarter.”

Game Notes

South Dakota State leads the all-time series 46-30

Selland became the 38th Jackrabbit in program history to exceed 1,000 career points, the first since Madison Guebert in 2017.

Selland reached 20 points for the fourth time this season and the ninth time in her career

Byom’s six points is a career high

Up Next

South Dakota State and Omaha conclude the two-game series Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Baxter Arena.