BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State’s Myah Selland was named to the watch lists for the Becky Hammon and Cheryl Miller Awards, released by their respective organizations Wednesday.

The Becky Hammon Award, presented by Her Hoop Stats, annually recognizes the top mid-major player in the country. Selland is one of 25 players on the preseason list. The Cheryl Miller Award is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and honors the top small forwards in college basketball. Selland is one of 20 players on this watch list.



Selland, back for her sixth season as a Jackrabbit, averaged 14.2 points to lead the team a season ago and added 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists on average, which ranked second. She led the Summit League with a 2.1 assist/turnover ratio and shot 51.1 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from the 3-point line. The 2022 WNIT MVP put up double figures in 22 contests last season. Selland was an All-Summit League First Team pick in 2021-22. She was also named to the Becky Hammon and Cheryl Miller preseason watch lists last season. She was a finalist for the Becky Hammon award in 2021.



About the Becky Hammon Award

Award Eligibility & Schedule

To be eligible for this award, players must compete in one of the 26 conferences deemed to be “mid-major.” The following conferences are considered high-major for the purposes of this award, and thus ineligible: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC. In January, 15 players will be named to the midseason watch list. The 10 semifinalists will be announced in February, with five finalists being announced in early March. The winner will be announced in late March. The list is fluid and players may play their way on or off the list over the course of the season.



About Becky Hammon

Hammon was a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program’s only appearance to date. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999 and traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007, where she played the rest of her career. Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time All-Star and a two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree. In 2016 she was named one of the top 20 players in WNBA history and was recently named to the W25. Hammon became the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Additionally, Hammon is the only woman to be a head coach in the NBA Summer League as well as the only woman to be a member of an NBA All-Star coaching staff. Currently, Hammon is the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces and won the 2022 WNBA Championship in her first season.



About the Cheryl Miller Award

Award Eligibility & Schedule

This list will be narrowed down to 10 in mid-February and then 5 finalists will be selected in March that will be presented to Cheryl Miller and the selection committee. The winner of this award will be presented on a to be determined date. Presentation details will be announced at a later date. Throughout this whole process, the list will be fluid and players will have the ability to play themselves on or off our list until the final 5 finalists are announced.



About Cheryl Miller

Cheryl Miller took women’s basketball to a new level, literally and figuratively. With her tremendous leaping ability, athletic dexterity and grace, Miller established a legacy throughout her high school and college career that is unparalleled. Playing for Riverside Polytechnic High School (CA), in 1982, Miller set the single game scoring record of 105 points. As a collegiate forward at the University of Southern California from 1982 to 1986, Miller helped bring women’s basketball to the forefront of American sports. In 1984, she led the Olympic team to gold averaging more than 16 points per game. Her superior athletic ability and engaging persona placed her among the elite in the world of college and professional athletics. In 1986, Sports Illustrated named Miller as the best male or female player in college basketball. In a spectacular career, Miller scored 3,018 total career points and was a four-time All-America. Miller was named Naismith Player of the Year three times and earned the Wade Trophy once. Miller was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999 and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2010. Since retiring from professional play, Miller has had a very successful career as a WNBA GM, professional and collegiate coach, and sportscaster for TNT, ESPN and NBC for the 1996 Olympics.