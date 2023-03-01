BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State’s Myah Selland has been named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats.



Selland averages 16.1 points, a team high, to go with 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The redshirt senior is incredibly efficient, shooting 54 percent from the floor and 46 percent from the 3-point line this year. With Selland leading the way, SDSU is 20-5 on the season and recently wrapped up the Summit League season at 18-0. Selland has recorded 2,086 points, 849 rebounds and 446 assists in her SDSU career, which all rank sixth or better in program history.



Selland is one of five finalists for the award. She is also the second player in the award’s history to be named a finalist twice as she was also a finalist in the 2020-21 season. This year’s finalists include representatives from five schools and four conferences. The full list of finalists is below.



2023 Becky Hammon Finalists

Keishana Washington, Drexel, Gr., G

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga, Jr., F

Sam Breen, Massachusetts, Gr., F

Alex Fowler, Portland, Jr., F

Myah Selland , South Dakota St., R-Sr., F



About Becky Hammon

Hammon was a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program’s only appearance to date. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999 and traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007, where she played the rest of her career. Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time All-Star and a two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree. In 2016 she was named one of the top 20 players in WNBA history and was recently named to the W25. Hammon became the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Additionally, Hammon is the only woman to be a head coach in the NBA Summer League as well as the only woman to be a member of an NBA All-Star coaching staff. Currently, Hammon is the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces and won the 2022 WNBA Championship in her first season.



