Selland named Becky Hammon Award Semifinalist

HOPEWELL, N.J. (SDSU) – South Dakota State forward Myah Selland has been named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.

Selland is one of 10 women to be named a semifinalist for the award. In November, the 25 members of the preseason watch list were announced and the 15 members of the midseason watch list were announced in January. Five finalists will be announced in early March, and the winner will be announced in late March. The list is fluid and players may play their way on or off the list over the course of the season. This is Selland’s first time making an appearance on the list this season.

Selland is averaging a Summit League-best 19.2 points per game. Additionally, she paces the Jackrabbits with 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She has scored at least 15 points in every game this season and has tallied 20-plus points in five contests. Nationally, she ranks 18th in free throws made (81) and 27th in total points (326). Selland has registered five double-doubles this season. The Letcher native ranks 35th for South Dakota State all-time with 1,102 career points.

Selland has been named the Summit League Player of the Week five times this season, which matches Macy Miller’s total during the 2017-18 season for the most by a Jackrabbit player and ranks tied for third all-time in a season for Summit League women’s basketball. She was also named the Summit League Athlete of the Month for both December and January.

Currently ranked 23rd in the Associated Press poll, SDSU travels to Oral Roberts for games Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. each day at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.