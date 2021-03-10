Selland named Becky Hammon Award Finalist

HOPEWELL, N.J. (SDSU) – South Dakota State forward Myah Selland has been named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award presented by Her Hoop Stats.

Selland is one of five women to be named a finalist for the award. In November, the 25 members of the preseason watch list were announced, and the 15 members of the midseason watch list were announced in January. Selland was named one of 10 semifinalists in February, and the winner will be announced in late March.

Selland paces the Jackrabbits and the Summit League with 19.2 points per game, including 19.5 points per game in Summit League play. She has scored 15-plus points in 19 games this season, including 20-plus points on six occasions, and registered five double-doubles. She shoots 51.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. Selland reached 1,000 career points on Jan. 15 at Omaha and now ranks 31st on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,160 points.

She was named Summit League Player of the Week six time this season which is a program record for the Jackrabbits and ties for second all-time in Summit League women’s basketball for weekly honors in a single season. Additionally, she was named Summit League Female Athlete of the Month for both December and January.

Currently ranked 25th in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY/Coaches polls, SDSU will learn its postseason hopes Monday, March 15. The Jackrabbits have 13 postseason appearances, including nine NCAA Tournament berths.