SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women claimed two major awards in the Summit League women’s basketball individual honors.

Myah Selland was named the women’s Player of the Year, following a season that saw the Letcher, SD native scored 16.1 points per games. Selland also collected 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

SDSU head coach, Aaron Johnston earned the honor of Summit League Coach of the Year. He led the Jackrabbits to a perfect 18-0 conference record. It is just the second time the Jacks have gone unbeaten in conference play, though it is the first time earning an 18-0 mark.

In 23 seasons with the Jackrabbits, Johnston has helped his squads achieve 20-plus wins 19 times, including 11 straight. South Dakota State has been receiving votes in the WBCA/USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press Top 25 for the past three weeks.

Denver senior Makayla Minett became the first Pioneer to be named the Defensive Player of the Year. Minett has helped the Pioneers become the best blocking team in the League with an average of 4.6 bpg. She sits atop the League in blocks per game (2.9) and total blocks (52) while ranking ninth nationally in both statistical categories.



South Dakota State junior Kallie Theisen was voted the Sixth Woman of the Year making her the first Jackrabbit since Kerri Young in 2013-14 to earn the award. Theisen has been crucial coming off the bench for the Jacks contributing 6.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 1.1 apg throughout League play.



North Dakota State’s Elle Evans earned Freshman of the Year honors giving the Bison the first accolade in program history. Evans started in 17 of 18 League games, reaching double digits in the scoring column in 15 of her 17 starts. She dropped a career-high 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting to go along with eight rebounds in the first meeting with Kansas City on Jan. 21. On the road at Omaha on Feb. 9, she captured her first career double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. During League action, she averaged 13.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 1.3 apg.



Kansas City’s E’Lease Stafford was named the Newcomer of the Year and is the fourth Roo to garner the award and second-consecutive. Stafford has started every game she has played since becoming a Roo and averages a team-high-tying 14.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 1.5 apg. She has put together double-digit scoring performances in 10 of 14 League games, including a season-high 24 points against Western Illinois on Jan. 14.

With the expansion of the field and the new format, all of the League’s 10 teams will make the trip to Sioux Falls this weekend for The Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship. The championship starts Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT when No. 8 St. Thomas meets No. 9 Western Illinois at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Tuesday’s championship game is set for 1 p.m. CT and will be televised live on ESPNU and available on WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app.



2022-23 Summit League Women’s Basketball Awards

First Team All-Summit League

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota (Sr., G)*

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State (Sr., G)**

Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)

Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts (So., F)*

Myah Selland, South Dakota State (R-Sr., F)^***



Second Team All-Summit League

Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State (Sr., F)***

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (So., G)*

Maggie Negaard, St. Thomas (Sr., G)

Elena Pilakouta, Omaha (Gr., C)

Haleigh Timmer, South Dakota State (So., G)



Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Anna Deets, Western Illinois (Jr., G)

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Makayla Minett, Denver (Sr., F)

Emma Smith, Denver (Fr., G)

E’Lease Stafford, Kansas City (Gr., G)



^Player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

*previous all-league selections noted above



All-Defensive Team

Hannah Cooper, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Grace Larkins, South Dakota (So., G)

Makayla Minett, Denver (Sr., F)

Claire Orth, North Dakota (Gr., G)



All-Newcomer Team

Elle Evans, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

Dru Gylten, South Dakota State (Gr., G)

Emma Smith, Denver (Fr., G)

E’Lease Stafford, Kansas City (Gr., G)

Ruthie Udoumoh, Oral Roberts (Jr., F)



Player of the Year

Myah Selland, South Dakota State



Defensive Player of the Year

Makayla Minett, Denver



Sixth Woman of the Year

Kallie Theisen, South Dakota State



Freshman of the Year

Elle Evans, North Dakota State



Newcomer of the Year

E’Lease Stafford, Kansas City



Coach of the Year

Aaron Johnston, South Dakota State