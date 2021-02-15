Selland earns sixth weekly honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota State forward Myah Selland earned her sixth Summit League Player of the Week honor of the season, the league office announced Monday.

The Letcher native averaged 24 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as she led the Jackrabbit to a pair of wins over Oral Roberts. She scored a team-high 18 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished five assists in the Feb. 13 series opener. In Sunday’s win, Selland scored a career-best 30 points while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

Also honored as the Madness National Mid-Major Player of the Week, Selland is averaging a Summit League-best 19.7 points per game. She has scored at least 15 points in every game for the Jackrabbits, who lead the league with an 10-0 mark and are 17-2 overall. The redshirt junior currently ranks 32nd on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,150 career points.

Selland’s six player of the week awards is most by a Jackrabbit player and ranks tied for second all-time in a season for Summit League women’s basketball.

Currently ranked 23rd in the Associated Press poll, SDSU concludes a four-game road stretch at North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. each day in Fargo, N.D.