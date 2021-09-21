Second-ranked Washington sweeps No. 5 Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a top-five matchup in Class AA Volleyball Tuesday night as second-ranked Washington welcomed Number 5 Harrisburg to town.

The first set was a tight battle as Washington picked up the 25-23 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The Warriors used four consecutive aces from Taryn Heibult in the second set to take the lead from Harrisburg and never looked back, winning set two, 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Washington would finish off the match in the third with a 25-20 victory.

Joslyn Richardson paced the Warriors with 19 kills, while Carlie Beckstrand and Ellie Walker each added 6. Beckstrand also added 3 blocks while Jadyn Schetnan collected 23 digs. Heibult finished the match with four aces.

Harrisburg was led by Morissen Samuels’ 8 kills. Abby Meister added 7 in the loss.

Washington improves to 8-0 on the year and plays crosstown rival Roosevelt next on Saturday. Harrisburg returns to action on Thursday at home against Lincoln.