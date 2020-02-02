Second-quarter surge propels SDSU women past ORU

TULSA, Okla. (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball topped Oral Roberts 76-61 on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla. to advance to 17-7 on the season with a 9-1 mark in Summit League action.

The Jackrabbits were led by Tagyn Larson who registered her first double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-best tying 14 rebounds. Megan Bultsma and Sydney Stapleton also scored in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin added nine points apiece to the offensive efforts, while Burkhard also pulled down seven boards. Lindsey Theuninck dished a team-best five assists.

The Golden Eagles, who were led by Keni Jo Lippe with 24 points, fell to 9-13, 4-5 Summit League.

The Jackrabbits shot 44.6 percent from the field compared to ORU at 35.6 percent. State held the Golden Eagles to just 12.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc, while also holding a 50-27 advantage in rebounds.

Oral Roberts dominated play to begin the contest, leading 12-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Jackrabbits opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 17-12 advantage. State outscored ORU 16-9 throughout the remainder of the frame to hold a 33-21 advantage at the half.

SDSU carried its momentum out of the locker room as a Stapleton 3-pointer extended the lead to 24 points with just over two minutes to play in the third.

The teams traded punches throughout the beginning of the fourth quarter, but a Larson 3-pointer pushed the Jacks’ lead to 72-45. ORU closed the game with a 14-2 run, but the deficit was too great as SDSU earned a 76-61 Summit League win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 21-6 all-time against the Golden Eagles.

The Jackrabbits have claimed the last 16 contests over ORU.

Three Jacks scored in double-figures.

Tagyn Larson was the third Jackrabbit to record a double-double this season.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home to host Omaha on Saturday as part of a doubleheader with the Jackrabbit men. The women will tipoff at 2 p.m. at Frost Arena.

