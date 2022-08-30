TEA, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle of Class ‘A’ Girls soccer powers as Sioux Falls Christian visited Tea Area. The Titans would pull away with three second half goals en route to the 3-0 victory.

It was a defensive first half as neither team could capitalize as it was a scoreless game following the first 40 minutes of play.

In the second half, the field started to tilt in favor of the Titans as they continued to attack the Charger defense. After some close calls, Tea Area was awarded a penalty kick and Aftyn Murray buried it giving the Titans the 1-0 lead.

Tea Area would two more goals in the second half, including another PK from Murray as they picked up the 3-0 win over the Chargers.

With the win, Tea Area improves to 5-2 on the year, while Sioux Falls saw its four-match win streak come to an end and dropped to 4-2.