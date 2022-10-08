Aberdeen, S.D. – It was a game for the Dacotah Bank Stadium record books Saturday afternoon, with the Northern State University Wolves recording a 42-21 Gypsy Days victory over Winona State. The Wolves played in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,064 and tied the stadium record for the most points scored by NSU. In addition, Northern handed Winona State their second road loss of the 2022 season.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 42, WSU 21

Records: NSU 3-3, WSU 4-2

Attendance: 7064 (Dacotah Bank Stadium record)



HOW IT HAPPENED

Winona State made smooth work of their opening drive of the contest, scoring on a 7-play, 3-minute drive at 10:01 in the first

Northern quickly responded and tied the game at 7-all, on a 10-yard receiving touchdown by Kaleb Skelly

The Warriors regained the lead mid-way through the second, recording their second receiving touchdown of the contest

It looked as though WSU would enter the locker room at half with a 7-point lead, however Dominick Fiscelli took the game into his own hands, literally; the Wolves wide receiver notched his first touchdown of the 2022 season in a 71-yard reception from Will Madler

NSU opened the half with a 31-yard reception score by Ben Noland

Jacob Van Landingham added a 6-yard receiving touchdown at 7:57 on the clock and Madler rushed 1-yard to the goal line with under 4-minutes, giving Northern a 35-14 lead

Madler added his second rushing score of the game and third of the season, with 12:21 to play in regulation, on a 37-second drive, following a fumble recovery by Nate Robinson

Winona State added a rushing touchdown with under a minute to play, however was unable to overcome the third quarter deficit

Northern notched a game leading 24 first downs, 83 yards rushing, 394 yards receiving, and 477 yards of total offense; season highs for the Wolves in both receiving yards and total offense

In addition, the NSU defense notched four sacks for a loss of 28 yards, one interception, one fumble recovery, and saw six players record at least one tackle for a loss

The Wolves special teams averaged 15.5 yards per kick return, averaged 39.0 yards per punt, and 63.9 yards per kickoff

Madler threw for a career high 394 yards, completing 23-of-31 attempts, and added 26 yards rushing and two touchdowns

Noland recorded the first 100-yard game of his Northern State career with 117 yards receiving and one touchdown, while Skelly was just shy of the 100-yard mark with 96

Hunter Hansen , Logan Grossinger , Brock Baker , and Ian Marshall tallied the four sacks for NSU, while Trevor Johnson pulled down the interception

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Will Madler : 394 yards passing, 4 touchdowns, 26 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns

: 394 yards passing, 4 touchdowns, 26 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns Ben Noland : 117 yards receiving, 1 touchdown, 8 return yards

: 117 yards receiving, 1 touchdown, 8 return yards Kaleb Skelly : 96 yards receiving, 1 touchdown

: 96 yards receiving, 1 touchdown Brennan Kutterer : 8 tackles, 1.0 tackles for a loss, 1 break-up

: 8 tackles, 1.0 tackles for a loss, 1 break-up Hunter Hansen : 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, 1 break-up

: 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, 1 break-up Trey King : 5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss

: 5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss Payton Eue : 111 yards punting (37.0 yards per punt), 447 kickoff yards (63.9 yards per kickoff), 6-for-6 PATs

UP NEXT

Northern State travels to Minot State next Saturday, October 15, for a 2 p.m. kick versus the Beavers. The Wolves then return home on October 22 versus Concordia-St. Paul.